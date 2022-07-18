Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.