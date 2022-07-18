Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 2.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $52.85. 54,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,039,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Novavax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.