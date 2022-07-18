NULS (NULS) Market Cap Tops $23.06 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. NULS has a total market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

