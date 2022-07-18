Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Nutrien worth $80,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $75.67. 109,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,129. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

