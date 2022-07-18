Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

JCE stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at $312,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

