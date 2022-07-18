Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
JCE stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
