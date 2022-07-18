NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

