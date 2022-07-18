Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 823.7 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

Shares of OBYCF remained flat at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

