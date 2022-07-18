Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 823.7 days.
Obayashi Price Performance
Shares of OBYCF remained flat at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.72.
Obayashi Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Obayashi (OBYCF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.