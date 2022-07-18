Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of META traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.72. 363,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. The stock has a market cap of $462.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

