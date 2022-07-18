ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.94.

Institutional Trading of ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ODP by 7.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ODP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ODP by 45.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

