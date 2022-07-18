Oikos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,558.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $385,204.99 and $10,558.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.



About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

