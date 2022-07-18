Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.76.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

