Only1 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,253.65 or 1.00123333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,198,548 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

