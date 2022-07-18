Opium Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $904,555.24 and $63,485.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
Opium Coin Profile
Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.
Opium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.