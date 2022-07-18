Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 375,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oportun Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

OPRT stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.