Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. 4,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,023. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

