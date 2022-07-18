OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

