Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Financial Survey

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77% HUYA 3.46% 3.61% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outbrain and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 3 0 3.00 HUYA 4 2 3 0 1.89

Valuation and Earnings

Outbrain presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 219.80%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 132.29%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than HUYA.

This table compares Outbrain and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.31 $10.99 million ($0.30) -18.07 HUYA $1.78 billion 0.47 $91.57 million $0.25 14.12

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUYA beats Outbrain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outbrain

(Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.