Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $387,750.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,490,242 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.