Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 2.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.71.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.04. 3,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.27. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.