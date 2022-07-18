PancakeSwap One Day Volume Reaches $68.87 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00015457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $491.15 million and $68.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,935.84 or 1.00016942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 311,630,746 coins and its circulating supply is 144,874,587 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.