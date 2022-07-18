Pangolin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $369,707.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,827,998 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
