Pangolin (PNG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $369,707.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.95 million and $369,707.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,827,998 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

