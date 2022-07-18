PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,938. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

