PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
PAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
PAR Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,938. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $73.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.