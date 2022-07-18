Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.69

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 167802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.