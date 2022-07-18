PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PARTS iD Trading Down 3.6 %
ID stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.02. 19,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,336. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.24.
About PARTS iD
