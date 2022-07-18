Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Down 40.9% in June

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Passage Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Passage Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.14. 6,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,845. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.