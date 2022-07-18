Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 445 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $301.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

