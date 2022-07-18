Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2,053.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 365,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.