Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after buying an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

NYSE GM opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

