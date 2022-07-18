Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 504 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
