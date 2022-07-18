Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 504 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.