Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 594 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $187.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

