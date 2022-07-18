Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 73 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average is $248.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.