PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.44. 260,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

