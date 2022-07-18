PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 396,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

