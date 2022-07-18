Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $8.45 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $558,018.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
