Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.25.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,684,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,097 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,733,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.