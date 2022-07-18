PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $170.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.