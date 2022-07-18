PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.27.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

