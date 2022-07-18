Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSMMY opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.