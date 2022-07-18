Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 51,582 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,582 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.49. 27,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

