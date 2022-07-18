Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF comprises 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 8.99% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

HDG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.16. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

