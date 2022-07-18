Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.81. 202,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,755,299. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.87.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.