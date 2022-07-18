Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 2,370 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 548,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,327,652. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

