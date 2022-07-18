Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for 2.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ITT worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ITT by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,344. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

