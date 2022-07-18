Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $212.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,227. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.