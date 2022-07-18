Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.68. 484,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,878. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at C$1,234,702.95. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$25,551.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,300 shares of company stock worth $433,325 and have sold 171,587 shares worth $2,631,942.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

