Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$24.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.3 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at C$992,986.59. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$992,986.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $433,325 and have sold 171,587 shares valued at $2,631,942.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

