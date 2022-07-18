PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

