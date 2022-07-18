Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,100 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,279.1 days.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Shares of PHGUF remained flat at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $496.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

