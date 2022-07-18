Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,100 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,279.1 days.
Pharming Group Price Performance
Shares of PHGUF remained flat at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $496.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.
Pharming Group Company Profile
