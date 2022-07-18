Philip Haydn-Slater Buys 20,000,000 Shares of RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) Stock

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO – Get Rating) insider Philip Haydn-Slater acquired 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($237,868.70).

LON:RGO traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 43,336,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,489. RiverFort Global Opportunities plc has a one year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of £6.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

